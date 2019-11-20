Staying dry through rest of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure building into the southeastern United States over the next few days will keep us dry, but as that system moves off the coast on Friday we will begin to see the return of moisture to Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

Expect a GORGEOUS afternoon outside! After a cool start to the morning, temperatures will be warming into the middle and upper 60’s all across the area under a mostly sunny sky. We will feel a slight breeze out of the north at about five to ten miles per hour. Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning temperatures will have bottomed out in the lower 40’s.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

We are going to hit the repeat button for Thursday, but by Friday we start to see a few changes. High pressure slides off into the Atlantic and that opens us up for increased cloud cover ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will be running in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s over these two days. Rain chances go up late Friday night with a few isolated showers expected after sunset.

WEEKEND.

This weekend will see two polar opposite days. On Saturday, a cold front will move through the area bringing anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rain widespread across the area. Isolated rain totals will be higher. A few lingering showers are expected before Daybreak on Sunday as the front moves away, but by Sunday afternoon we will be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures in the low to middle 60’s.

