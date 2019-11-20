DOJ: Violent crimes dropped by more than 24% in Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Dublin is making progress in decreasing crime.

Dublin Law enforcement, along with the Department of Justice and the FBI held a news conference on Wednesday at Dublin City Hall.

- Advertisement -

Officials discussed the collaborative efforts in Dublin that helped decrease crime by 24% in the past three years. They compared this to the national average which decreased by 3.5%.

According to the Department of Justice, in the past two years, only 20 defendants have been identified, with 13 indicted, 9 have already been convicted either by guilty or trail.

Federal Cases From Dublin In Less Than 24 Months

Cases:

11 drug cases involving 16 defendants

11 gun cases involving 14 defendants and seizure of 11 firearms

3 gang cases involving 6 defendants

Dublin Crimes / FBI Uniform Crime Reports

Related Article: Bibb county deputies respond to bomb threats

Violent Crimes: