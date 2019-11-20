Warming up through the end of the week

We have been continuing our warming trend this week across Middle Georgia with sunny skies and highs around normal.



Tomorrow will be a similar day, weather wise, across the area with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. We are also expecting an increase in some cloud cover across the area. This could have an impact on our viewing of the potential meteor burst tomorrow night.

We will increase our cloud cover even more by Friday afternoon and add an increase in rain chances as well. That being said, we are only expecting an isolated shower chance Friday night.



Over the weekend, a cold front will push into the area, bringing areas of heavy rain and a cool down. Right now we are not anticipating thunderstorm chances along the front, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on.



Behind the cold front we will see a cool down back to highs in the low 60’s and upper 50’s, but it should be short lived. We are keeping a close eye on another storm system that will move in by the middle of next week. Right now, timing looks to be the day before Thanksgiving, with no huge impact to our Thanksgiving weather (other than a cool down).