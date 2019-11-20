“Fed up and frustrated”: Rats infest Warner Robins home

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “Fed up and frustrated.” That’s what one Middle Georgia resident says after dealing with a heavy rat problem.

Warner Robins resident Avounte Adams-McCray says her home on Avalon Drive is infested with rats.

“We’ve been experiencing a rat problem for quite a while now and it’s just been getting worse and worse over the last couple of years, ” she said.

Adam-McCray says she and her family have lived in the home for decades and have done all they can to combat the issue.

“We have a standing arrangement with Orkin,” Adam-McCray said. “They come out every month or every other month. We have the electric trap, we use poison. I’ve even got a cat and that kept them away for a little while, but as you can see they’ve been back. ”

This costs the family money and causes headaches. Adam-McCray says the family is now turning to the city because they believe the rodents are coming from a storm drain behind the home.

Warner Robins Public Information Officer Mandy Stella says it’s common for citizens to call about rodents coming in and out of storm drains. However, she doesn’t believe that’s the case in this situation.

”The public works department went out, evaluated the area, and noticed that she does have an easement in her backyard that is overgrown, so more than likely that’s where the problem is arising from,” Stella said.

The regional manager for Bug House Pest Control, Tim Matthews, calls easement the perfect nesting area for rodents. He also says that rats can come up from the sewer, but it’s rare.

“They can live in that brush and multiple in the woods behind the house,” Matthews said.

Things you can do if you have a rat invasion