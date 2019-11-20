Arrested Wilcox County deputy faces 3 felony charges

ABBEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilcox County deputy was arrested around 4:30 Wednesday after a narcotics investigation.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputy James Carlile was booked on felony charges of conspiracy to purchase narcotics, use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction and violation of oath of office.

Carlile was off duty when he was arrested.

The release adds that the drug investigator became aware of the deputy’s involvement during a separate investigation.

“Drug use will not be tolerated by any citizens but our law enforcement officers will be held to higher standards,” Sheriff Robert Rodgers said.