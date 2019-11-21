MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Circle K gas station reopens after a car fire this Thursday.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters responded to the Circle K at 4001 Northside Dr. around 8 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses say a car parked at a pump burned as the driver unknowingly sat in the car.

Employees and customers used fire extinguishers to help put out flames until firefighters arrived.

Terry Shofner says he was at the gas station when the car fire happened.

“A red car at the pump, spewing smoke out the engine and out the corner, you could see it dripping fire,” Shofner said. “A couple of the guys grabbed some fire extinguishers and tried to put it out a little bit. Once that hood cracked, though, the whole engine erupted in flames.”

Shofner says another witness pulled the driver out of the car to safety.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was a result of a mechanical issue. There were no injuries or structural damage to the gas station.