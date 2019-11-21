WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people face multiple charges after a drug bust in Warner Robins on Thursday.

Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT served a search warrant at 120 Ignico Dr. around 9:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Authorities arrested the following people:

Paul Penngotis Lane Jr., 36

Christopher Loris Ates, 33

Brittany Deshon Smith, 26

Antonio Raines, 35

The charges

According to a news release from WRPD, authorities charged them all with:

Possession of Powder Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, and Marijuana — all with Intent to Distribute

(2) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Authorities seized two guns and one gun showed as stolen.

Christopher Ates

Officers say Ates had the following additional charges:

(2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Providing a False Name and Date-of-Birth



Paul Lane Jr.

Officers say Lane had the following additional charges:

(2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Lane Jr. also had the following outstanding warrants from an October 28th incident: Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Ecstasy Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Providing False Name and Date-of-Birth Aggressive Driving Driving on a Suspended License Disregarding a Traffic Control Device Failure to Maintain Lane



He is also wanted for Violation of Parole.