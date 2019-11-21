WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people face multiple charges after a drug bust in Warner Robins on Thursday.
Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT served a search warrant at 120 Ignico Dr. around 9:30 a.m.
Authorities arrested the following people:
- Paul Penngotis Lane Jr., 36
- Christopher Loris Ates, 33
- Brittany Deshon Smith, 26
- Antonio Raines, 35
The charges
According to a news release from WRPD, authorities charged them all with:
- Possession of Powder Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, and Marijuana — all with Intent to Distribute
- (2) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Authorities seized two guns and one gun showed as stolen.
Christopher Ates
Officers say Ates had the following additional charges:
- (2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Providing a False Name and Date-of-Birth
Paul Lane Jr.
Officers say Lane had the following additional charges:
- (2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Lane Jr. also had the following outstanding warrants from an October 28th incident:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Ecstasy
- Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
- Providing False Name and Date-of-Birth
- Aggressive Driving
- Driving on a Suspended License
- Disregarding a Traffic Control Device
- Failure to Maintain Lane
He is also wanted for Violation of Parole.