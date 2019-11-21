Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Warner Robins

Warner Robins Drug Bust
Left to Right: Christopher Ates; Brittany Smith; Antonio Raines, and; Paul Lane. Photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office  

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four people face multiple charges after a drug bust in Warner Robins on Thursday.

Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT served a search warrant at 120 Ignico Dr. around 9:30 a.m. 

Authorities arrested the following people:

  • Paul Penngotis Lane Jr., 36 
  • Christopher Loris Ates, 33
  • Brittany Deshon Smith, 26 
  • Antonio Raines, 35 

The charges

According to a news release from WRPD, authorities charged them all with: 

  • Possession of Powder Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, and Marijuana — all with Intent to Distribute
  • (2) counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property 

Authorities seized two guns and one gun showed as stolen.

Christopher Ates

Officers say Ates had the following additional charges: 

  • (2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Providing a False Name and Date-of-Birth

Paul Lane Jr.

Officers say Lane had the following additional charges: 

  • (2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Lane Jr. also had the following outstanding warrants from an October 28th incident:
    • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Possession of Ecstasy
    • Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
    • Providing False Name and Date-of-Birth
    • Aggressive Driving
    • Driving on a Suspended License
    • Disregarding a Traffic Control Device
    • Failure to Maintain Lane

He is also wanted for Violation of Parole. 

 