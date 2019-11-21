Dry today before rain chances increase into the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We are going to enjoy one more day of sunny and dry conditions before clouds and rain roll in for the weekend.

TODAY.

High pressure still has a grip on the region, and that means we are going to stay warm and dry this afternoon. High temperatures are going to top out near 70° all across the area under a partly to mostly sunny sky. As we head throughout the day we are going to continue to add a steady stream of clouds into the area, and by tonight we are looking at a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures overnight will be much milder than this morning with lows expected to be in the middle 40’s area-wide.

TOMORROW.

We will be partly cloudy on Friday with isolated showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures are going to top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s during the afternoon before falling into the lower to middle 50’s overnight. Rain chances increase late on Friday and into Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday ahead of our next cold frontal passage. The cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing scattered showers to the region. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than half an inch. By daybreak on Sunday, lingering showers will have moved out with the front and we will be looking ahead to a mostly sunny afternoon with cooler temperatures in the low 60’s.

