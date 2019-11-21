Former White House aide Fiona Hill appears to take aim at GOP lawmakers for ignoring Putin election threat

WASHINGTON — Former White House official Fiona Hill on Thursday accused lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee of echoing Russian propaganda by fomenting the “fictional narrative” that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Hill, one of the foremost U.S. experts on Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeared to take aim at Republicans on the panel, led by ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who have repeatedly questioned witnesses about alleged efforts by Ukrainians to hurt President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

- Advertisement -

She said during her opening statement in the impeachment testimony that “some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia” and its spy services didn’t attack the U.S. in 2016 “and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did.”

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” Hill said. “I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia —attacked us in 2016.”

08:11

She issued a dire warning that Russian intelligence and its proxies are gearing up to interfere again in 2020 — and that the U.S. is “running out of time to stop them.”

“Our nation is being torn apart,” she testified.

Responding to a question from committee chair Adam Schiff, Hill said the Russians’ goal is “chaos.”

Russia’s interest “is to delegitimize the president,” Hill explained. Russia’s goal in 2016 was to put whoever became president in 2016 — Trump or Clinton — “under a cloud.”

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

David Holmes, the foreign service officer testifying alongside Hill, said Russian intelligence was also trying to “drive a wedge” between the U.S. and Ukraine to give the Kremlin more influence in the region.

Hill is the latest witness to events in the West Wing to testify publicly in the impeachment inquiry. In her earlier, private deposition, she revealed that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland had told Ukrainians visiting the White House that there was an agreement to grant Ukraine’s president a visit if he committed publicly into investigations into Trump’s political opponents.

She also described a “shadow foreign policy” overseen by Sondland and others, and how former national security adviser John Bolton had told her to report to lawyers what he described as a “drug deal” cooked up by Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

On Thursday, she said Sondland had told her that he and Mulvaney had an agreement that Ukraine’s new president could only get an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump if he agreed to carry out “investigations.” Hill said Sondland told her one of those investigations involved Burisma, the company whose board Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was on.

Hill said she was aware at the time that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had been urging Ukrainian officials to investigate the younger Biden’s role at the company.

She said when she reported what Sondland had said to Bolton, he directed her to tell the National Security Council’s lawyer what Sondland had said.

Bolton, she said, referred to Giuliani as “a hand grenade” who was “going to blow everyone up.”

Hill suggested she had the same view of the former New York City mayor.

“He was frequently on television, making quite incendiary remarks about everyone involved in this. He was clearly pushing forward issues and ideas that would probably come back to haunt us. And in fact, I think that that’s where we are today,” she said.

Holmes testified that Sondland also complained about Giuliani during a July 26 lunch.

“At one point” during the lunch, Holmes said, “someone wondered aloud about why Mr. Giuliani was so active in the media with respect to Ukraine. My recollection is that Ambassador Sondland stated, ‘Dammit Rudy. Every time Rudy gets involved he goes and f—s everything up.’”

Holmes also recounted overhearing a phone conversation between Sondland and Trump during the same lunch, which took place a day after Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens. He testified that Sondland had called Trump, who was speaking so loudly that Sondland moved the phone away from his ear.

He said he “heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelenskiy will do ‘anything you ask him to.'” Holmes said the conversation then turned to rapper ASAP Rocky, who was imprisoned in Sweden at the time. Sondland told Trump it didn’t appear they’d be able to get the rapper freed, but assured him, “you can tell the Kardashians you tried.”

Hill left the White House National Security Council in July, shortly before Trump’s call with Zelenskiy. She strenuously defended her political impartiality as a national security official in her testimony. Many of the current and former officials who have testified in the impeachment hearings have been accused by Trump of being “never Trumpers” or otherwise attacked by the White House.

“For the better part of three decades, I have built a career as a nonpartisan, nonpolitical national security professional focusing on Europe and Eurasia and especially the former Soviet Union,” Hill said.