Chad Lawson Cooper’s ‘Justice On Trial’ films in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With all the movies that have been filmed in Macon this year, there is another one on the way.

The Chad Lawson Cooper’s Justice on Trial, the movie is in progress in Macon.

In March, The Chad Lawson Cooper Company hosted the play at the Douglass Theater. Now the production team returns in Macon filming the movie.

Written, produced, and directed by Dr. Chad Lawson Cooper, the stage production takes place in a courtroom.

The synopsis

“We’re bringing back time travel witnesses, like Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evers, and Emmett Till in full character, to tell their stories to a modern-day courtroom,” said Cooper.

In the movie, two civil rights attorneys sue the U.S. Justice Department for reparations for the descendants of slaves.

The movie will feature various actors including, Dr. Chad Lawson Cooper, Alicia Robinson Cooper, and Dorien Wilson. The film also includes Todd Bridges.

Actor Dorian Wilson and other characters from Justice on Trial aim to bring more awareness to the importance of the film.

The Chad Lawson Cooper Company will film for four days in the downtown area.

The film will release in February.