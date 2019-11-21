Macon Mayhem donates winter clothes to homeless

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Macon Mayhem is helping the homeless stay warm for the winter. On Thursday, the hockey players handed out clothing items at Daybreak.

During Friday’s game, after the first goal the Mayhem scored, fans participated in the ‘Tighty Whitey Toss.’ Fans threw clothing on the ice, which the Mayhem gave to the homeless.

- Advertisement -

“It’s special for us to be able to do this,” Mayhem player Caleb Cameron said. “We had a few comments today from people saying that we look a little bit nicer than when we are on the ice. So it’s nice to be able to show our face and show support for our community that supports us back.”

Fans donated gloves, hats, underwear, socks, and tee-shirts.