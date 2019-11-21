Mary Persons, Madison County collide in Round 2 of 4A GHSA Playoffs

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mary Persons (6-5) hosts Madison County (5-6) Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium in Round 2 of the 4A GHSA playoffs.

It’s the first meeting between the two teams.

The Bulldogs went on the road and got a huge 28-21 win over Eastside in round one.

They’ve made it to the second round for the ninth consecutive season. They’ve won two straight, and are averaging 27.1 points per game.

A fun fact is that they’re undefeated this season when scoring at least 28 points.

On the other hand, they give up a lot of points on defense too — 30 points to be exact.

Here’s Mary Persons head football coach Brian Nelson on beating Westside.

THE COACH

“We were down late. We needed some things to go our way,” Nelson said. “They ended up going our way. We got some big plays from some of our key seniors, which as a coach, that’s what you want to see this time of year. Your seniors stepping up and playing good football for you, and we need every ounce and every little bit of everybody Friday night to get it done and we did.”

Now the Bulldogs have their eyes set on Madison County, which upset Ridgeland last week. Here’s coach Nelson on playing the Raiders.

“Anytime you’re playing in the second round, you’re playing good football teams. They do some things, especially offensively, that we haven’t seen at all this year, so it’s going to be a challenge for us and they’re still playing for a reason.

“They’re a good football team, and they do some things really well, play hard, so it’s going to be a challenge for us.”