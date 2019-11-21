New housing for veterans, active duty members in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Gateway Pointe One located on South Armed Forces Boulevard is now open for its residents. The 90-unit community is a multiphase initiative that is a part of the Warner Robins Master Plan.

Gateway Pointe One is phase one.

“They had a lack of development of quality housing for decades, so the city was looking to redevelop this side of town,” said Amon Martin, senior developer for Pennrose. “It’s sustainable housing.”

Amenities and cost

The town homes are based between Memorial Park and the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center. This allows convenience for the tenants.

The apartments have the following amenities:

a fitness center

a community room

a local doctor on site

Gateway Pointe offers one, two, and three bedrooms for those veterans who cannot afford housing otherwise.

The new development costs around $900,000.

Future plans

The partnership believes in this project so much that they revealed plans to build another 9o-unit community by October 2020.

“We will have a total of 180 units to help spur additional development,” said Martin.

Warner Robins also funded infrastructure improvements to create public spaces, enhance curb appeal, and improve vehicle and pedestrian safety.