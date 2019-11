MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot Friday night in west Bibb County.

Deputies say it happened in the 3800 block of Middleton Avenue just before 8:30.

23-year-old Jayme Divine Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say an anonymous caller reported the shooting, and an investigation is underway.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you have any additional information.