Daybreak Interview: A loaded sweet potato for your Thanksgiving meal

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Thanksgiving is less than a week away. The side dishes for your meal are one of the most important parts.

Brittney Wesberry and Anna Reeves, from Texas Roadhouse, visited Daybreak to teach us how to make a loaded sweet potato, a side dish you could make this Thanksgiving.

Click on the video to see how to make this dish.

LOADED SWEET POTATO:

Equipment: Oven safe pan,Knife, oven mitts, measuring cups

Recipe:

Bake sweet potato in oven at 450° for 35 to 45 minutes, until tender.

Remove at once and prick with a fork to let steam out – be careful, steam will be very hot.

Cut a 1 1/2-inch cross in the center of each potato.

Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center until filling starts to push through the cut.

Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato

Pour 2 oz of your favorite store brand caramel sauce over the marshmallows; or make your own sauce using the recipe below.

Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.

Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.

Let cook for just a minute or two, keeping careful watch.

Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.

Serve as soon as possible.

Honey Caramel Sauce

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

In a saucepan add butter and whisk in brown sugar: do not boil. Add honey and continue stirring for approximately 4 to 5 minutes.