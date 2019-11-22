Church in Macon feeding those in need with a great banquet

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A major part of Thanksgiving is the food, but some people do not have the means to have a meal on the holiday. A church in Macon is making sure no one goes without a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Pastor Dawn Hodges, from Living Sacrifice Fellowship Ministries, visited 41NBC to tell us about the church’s free great banquet.

The great banquet is Saturday, November 23rd at 12 p.m. at Living Sacrifice Fellowship Ministries. The church is located at 1637 Third Avenue in Macon.

Click on the video to see the full interview.