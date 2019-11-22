Daybreak Interview: 41NBC Thanksgiving Blood Drives

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The holiday season is all about giving back. That’s why 41NBC and the American Red Cross are teaming up once again for our annual Thanksgiving blood drives.

Brian Fern, from the American Red Cross, visited Daybreak to tell us why its some important to donate blood this time of year.

41NBC Thanksgiving Blood Drives:

11/22/2019: 2 – 6 p.m., Dublin Mall, 205 Veterans Blvd, Dublin.

11/22/2019: noon – 4 p.m., Lowe’s, 1109 Highway 96, Kathleen – Bloodmobile.

11/25/2019: 2 – 6 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College, 54 22 W., Milledgeville – Room 202 Health Science Building.

11/25/2019: 1 – 5 p.m., Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins – Bloodmobile.

11/26/2019: 2 – 6 p.m., Dublin Mall – 205 Veterans Blvd, Dublin.

11/26/2019: 2 – 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 5000 Bass Pro Blvd, Macon.

11/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Fresh Market, 4357 Forsyth Road, Macon – Bloodmobile.

11/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Houston County Galleria Mall, 2950 Watson Blvd, Centerville – Food court.