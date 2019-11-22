Baldwin County breaks ground for new Health Department

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Elected officials in Baldwin County broke ground on their new health department facility on Friday.

In January 2018, former Governor Nathan Deal approved a transfer of 5.7 acres of land. The new site is positioned across from Navicent Health Baldwin.

Baldwin County Environmental Health Manager Colin Duke says the new location allows better service to patients.

“I love the location, some of you notice we are right across from Navicent Baldwin,” Duke said. “And we’re just we’re excited about working with them and with the collaboration with them.”

Officials expect the project to be finished within a year.