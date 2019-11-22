Bibb Sheriff’s Office, Fire Deparment filling job vacancies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department, and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office job vacancies are filling up. This is thanks in part to a pay increase and hiring incentives.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office had 150 job openings, but it’s now down just 45.

Lieutenant Wanda Ammons says they’ve been in the community more, talking to people.

She says jobs in Macon-Bibb County as first responders offers stability.

Chief Marvin Riggins says the fire department currently has 25 firemen in training, and 67 vacancies to fill.

Ammons says hiring incentives have helped attract people.

“Just saw a need to do what other agencies are doing like offering other incentives to hire,” Ammons said.

Riggins says the county’s recent two-percent pay increase is key to keeping employees.

“They have to be compensated in that regard so in order to keep them here, because other communities are doing that so we have to remain competitive in order to keep them,” Riggins said.

You need to be at least 21 to apply to be a deputy, and 18 to apply to be a firefighter.

If you would like to apply for either position, head to the Sheriff’s Office or Fire Department’s website.