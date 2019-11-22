Macon man chases, shoots at woman while driving

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Carlos McCoy for aggravated assault along with other charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County authorities arrested a Macon man after he chased a woman in his truck while shooting at her.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on November 16th around 5:45 in the morning.

Deputies responded to the Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive area regarding a person shooting at another. Deputies identified the shooter as 46-year-old Carlos McCoy, of Macon.

Authorities say that deputies located McCoy driving a Chevy Silverado. When deputies tried to stop the truck, McCoy drove off.

Deputies followed him to an address on Gledhill Street.

When McCoy exited the truck, he refused to obey deputy commands. That’s when deputies tased McCoy, and he later complied.

Authorities say that McCoy was reportedly chasing and firing shots at a 28-year-old woman while driving. Deputies say the woman chose to leave an unknown location, but McCoy wanted her to stay.

Deputies searched his truck and found the gun.

The charges

Deputies took McCoy to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Fleeing and Eluding Police

Authorities have set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.