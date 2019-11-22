Deputies respond to suspicious package on Mulberry Street

Bibb County deputies responded to the U.S. Marshall's Office inside Gateway Plaza at 300 Mulberry Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspicious package prompted evacuations this afternoon in downtown Macon.

Just before 2:00 Friday afternoon, Bibb County deputies responded to the U.S. Marshall’s Office inside Gateway Plaza at 300 Mulberry Street. Deputies say that’s where they found a very small bag containing a white unknown substance.

Deputies closed off the area as the Bomb Disposal Unit and Macon-Bibb Fire Department arrived on scene.

The package was removed by the Bomb Disposal Unit, and the area was opened to all traffic at 3:20p.m.