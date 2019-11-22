The End Zone: Second round playoffs scores and highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0

November 22:

AAAAAA:

Houston County , South Paulding

Brunswick , Harrison

AAAAA:

Cedar Shoals , Jones County

Hiram , Griffin

Veterans , Carrollton

Buford , Ware County

Rome , Warner Robins

Wayne County , Clarke Central

AAAA:

North Oconee , West Laurens

Baldwin , Blessed Trinity

Madison County , Mary Persons

Americus Sumter , Sandy Creek

Perry , Oconee County

Marist , Carver-Columbus

AAA:

Calhoun , Peach County

Benedictine , Cedar Grove

North Hall , Crisp County

Appling County , Jefferson

AA:

Fitzgerald , Callaway

Douglass, Atlanta , Jefferson County

Bremen , Dublin

Swainsboro , Hapeville

A:

Manchester , Johnson County

Chattahoochee , Irwin County

Wilcox County , Pelham

Turner County , Mitchell County

Schley County , Marion County

Commerce , Lincoln County

A-PRIVATE:

Hebron Christian , Mount de Sales

North Cobb Christian , Fellowship Christian

 

 

