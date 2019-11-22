More than 260 acres of land available for future park in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Elected officials came together at a new future park location in Macon.

The Georgia Department of Transportation, NewTown Macon, along with the Urban Development Authority, and city leaders participated in a news conference on Friday.

Officials announced the donation of more than 260 acres of land along the Ocmulgee River that will be used in the future as a park.

The event happened at the new future property. The location begins at the end of Lennox Drive in Macon.

“The property provides additional green space and territory that will help protect the environment and provide flood-ways,” Mayor Robert Reichart said. “It also provides for the possibility of passive recreation in the future. We thank the Georgia Department of Transportation for this, and we will make good use of this land.”

Directions To The Future Park Location