Grand jury indicts Milledgeville business owner on 23 counts

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted a Baldwin County businessman on 23 counts of insurance-related fraud.

The grand jury indicted 54-year-old Dean Harrison Grant of Roswell, on the following charges:

(2) counts of Trafficking an Elder Person by Financial Exploitation

(10) counts of Insurance Fraud

(10) counts of Theft by Taking

(1) count of Forgery in the First Degree

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Insurance, Grant was the founder and managing partner of GFG Strategic Advisors in Milledgeville. Authorities arrested Grant in February on several counts of insurance fraud, among other charges.

The accusations

The news release says he took $589,384.33 from his three victims for him to secure insurance-related investments. He also took $447,589.26 from two elderly customers.

Grant did not obtain any insurance investments with the money he received from his customers and instead used it for personal benefit.

The news release says that Grant received seven additional counts of Insurance Fraud and seven additional counts of Theft by Taking (Fiduciary).

Officials also accused Grant of taking an additional $785,000 from three customers for him to secure insurance-related investments. This brought the total monetary value received from the victims to $1,374,384.33.

In a statement, Insurance Commissioner John F. King said:

“This devious individual stole more than $1.3 million of hard-earned money from Georgians. These victims put their trust in him, and in some cases, their livelihood. He abused that trust and left the victims out to dry. This should serve as an example to all of the people who feel they are above the law; these heinous acts will not be tolerated in this state.”

The insurance commission revoked Grant’s license to sell insurance effective August 29, 2019.

On February 8, an Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge denied Grant’s bond motion for 30 days. On March 8, a $750,000 bond was granted and on March 15.

Authorities released Grant from jail after posting bond. He is now awaiting trial.