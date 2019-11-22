WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Museum of Aviation Foundation’s National STEM Academy, has two new educational-based programs through TinkerTech.

“Teachers love these new programs because it makes math and science so fun,” said Melissa Spalding Director of Education for the museum.

The Cool Careers program for students grades 6-12 will highlight potential career opportunities through fun and engaging reviews of occupations throughout the state.

“Georgia is hiring a lot of people in the electricity,” said Spalding. “Electricians, engineers, and so we want to teach about circuits and make circuits fun.”

The new STARLAB mobile planetarium is now available for students to learn about topics such as astronomy, geology, and physical geography.

The National STEM Academy’s TinkerTech program focuses on exploration, innovation and discovery through hands-on STEM activities.

Both are free, and said to make learning a bit easier and more efficient.

“It’s completely working,” said the Museum’s National Stem Academy Instructor, Ashley Harris. “The students there are making that connection and, of course they, think they’re playing in a way and sometimes with them not even thinking of that they’re learning. That’s the best way for them to learn.”

For more information on TinkerTech and the National STEM Academy education programs, visit the museum’s website at www.museumofaviation.org