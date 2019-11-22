Perry playing in Round 2 of 4A GHSA playoffs for first time since 2007

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers (7-4) head to Oconee County (10-1) Friday to take on the Warriors in round two of the 4A GHSA playoffs.

The Panthers are in the second round for the first time since 2007.

Not only that, but they’re on a roll. They’ve won five of their last six games, including a 38-0 rout over Hampton in round one.

Here’s Perry head football coach Kevin Smith on that win.

THE COACH

“Our guys came out and they played hard, and they had a lot of fun,” said Smith. “They executed. So, I think all of the stuff we did during the week to prepare for the weather and for Hampton, paid off.”

Perry’s up against a Warriors team that’s won nine straight coming into Friday’s game. The Warriors haven’t allowed more than 14 points in a game during the streak.

Here’s coach Smith on what it’ll take to get the win.

“We have to make sure that we are sound in the kicking game,” said Smith. “Don’t make any mistakes. Take advantage of situations in the kicking game, if we can. Offensively, we’ve got to hold onto the football. And the defense, we have to wrap up, we have to tackle.”