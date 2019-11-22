How to prepare your car and home for the winter

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The holiday travel season is quickly approaching, and that means people will be hitting the roads and leaving their homes.

Shaun Alston-Howard, from COUNTRY Financial, joined 41Today to talk about how you can prepare your car and home for the upcoming winter.

Better safe than sorry

Winter weather can turn a routine trip into a dangerous situation, but being prepared can make the difference between life and death when facing hypothermia. No one plans to be marooned roadside, but with severe weather looming, it’s always a possibility. Be ready for Jack Frost with a Winter Emergency Weather Kit.

Consider the basics:

First Aid Kit

Cell phone and car charger

Flashlight with new batteries

Candle with matches or lighter

Ice scraper and snow brush

Shovel

Hazard sign or brightly colored flag

Cat litter or sand

Bottled water and non-perishable food items

Warm clothing, winter boots, gloves

Blanket

Battery jump pack or jumper cables

If you live in a rural area or are taking a longer trip, your needs may be different so consider adding a few extra items to your kit.

Add-on items:

Flares and emergency

strobes

Light sticks

Disposable hand warmers

Toilet paper

Basic tool kit

Tire Chains/Tow Rope

In the case of highway accidents or ice storms, motorists may get stranded in groups. Ensure you have enough supplies for you and your family and pack a little extra to help other stranded motorists.

You can also buy ready made kits in stores and online. Make sure whatever you buy includes the basics. Also update your kit twice a year to ensure your supplies and tools are in good working order.