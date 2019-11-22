MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Members from the Rotary Club of Downtown Macon have a new local hunger initiative.

Their goal is to feed 1000 families with a turkey and to provide them with about two weeks’ worth of food. This comes after only feeding 100 families last year.

With the help of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, the partnership allows the Rotary Club to purchase food with their grant funds and club donations.

Club members packed 1000 food boxes this week all in preparation for Saturday’s giveaway.

Rotary Club President Cile Lind says they want to make a difference locally and to help fight hunger in Middle Georgia.

“The families will come on the day of the event and they will fill out an application to receive the meals,” said Lind. “From there, we’ll be giving them the boxes of food as well as giving them an opportunity to get more food for the week based on what the needs are.”

Event information

Rotary Club’s Feed 1000 happens Saturday November 23, at World Changers Church on 630 Wimbish Road in Macon. It starts at 8:00 a.m.