Safety tips before holiday shopping

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As many prepare for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reminds shoppers to be safe.

Captain George Meadows says there is power in shopping in numbers. He encourages shoppers to mind their surroundings.

When you park your car, make sure people aren’t in the parking lot checking door handles and looking in cars.

He’s reminding women to leave purses out of sight.

“You’re going to need a credit card, cash, drivers license,” he said. “Put them in your wallet and put them in your pocket or jacket. Out of site, out of mind. A lot of the thieves are looking to snatch purses this time of year.”

Captain Meadows says if you see anything suspicious while in the parking lot or at the stores, call the Sheriff’s Office to check it out.