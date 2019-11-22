Saturday rain leads to chilly, breezy Sunday

After a mostly dry and mild week temperature-wise, we will see some big changes in the forecast.

A cold front currently approaching the area will move through during the afternoon on Saturday. Expect some pockets of heavy rain as well as gusty winds when this pushes through.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 70’s before the front, with a big drop to the 40’s after the front.

If you are headed to Athens for the game, be sure to pack a poncho,because it is likely that we will see periods of rain through the game.



While we are not going to see rain all day, we should get a pretty quick hit of heavy rain. Most of the heavy rain will be staying to our north, but we could see a few spots of 1″ rain totals in Middle Georgia.



Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week we will see a cool start to the week, behind the cold front. Highs drop back to the 60’s and lows fall to the 30’s and 40’s.

Right now it looks like our best rain chance next week will move out just in time for turkey day!