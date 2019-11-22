Man tries to steal copper from light wires in Central City Park

“The people cutting grass told me I could get this copper.” Deputies arrested Frank Delone Tripp for trying to steal copper from light wires.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for trying to steal copper wiring from lights at Central City Park.

Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday around 1:30 in the afternoon. Deputies responded to Central City Park regarding a man taking the wiring from the light poles at the park.

When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Frank Delone Tripp with copper wiring from the light poles.

Authorities say Tripp told deputies “The people cutting grass told me I could get this copper.” However, employees say they never gave him permission to remove the wire.

Authorities say Tripp damaged several light poles to get to the wiring.

The charges

Deputies took Tripp to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Criminal Damage to Public Property

Theft by Taking Government Property

Authorities set his bond at $9,495.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.