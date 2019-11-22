Two teenagers, one adult arrested for carrying guns in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins police arrested two teenagers, and one adult for carrying guns. They were taken into custody Friday on south Davis Drive around 1 p.m.

18-year-old Rondarius Webb is charged with carrying a concealed weapon. 18-year-old Ricky Martin Junior is charged with the same crime along with and theft of lost or mislaid property. 28-year-old Marvin Lamar Manns Junior is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Three handguns were seized. What the three armed men were doing in the area is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.