2 masked men rob Dollar General in Jeffersonville Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday at the Dollar General, located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road.

Deputies say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say two masked men entered the store with guns. The men reportedly entered the store as two employees were closing.

Authorities say the men demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store.

No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Authorities described the suspects as males wearing all black hoodies, black pants, gloves and black mask coving their faces .

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.