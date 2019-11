MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out who shot and killed a teenager in Macon over the weekend.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 18 year old Antwion Williams shot to death in 3500 block of Cresthill Avenue in Macon just after 8:30 Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.