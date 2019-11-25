Forsyth man arrested in connection to another man’s murder

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Forsyth man has been arrested in connection to the murder of another man from Forsyth.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Forsyth police officers found 41 year old David Jordan shot to death at Union Hill Apartments just before 11 Friday night.

An investigation revealed that Jordan and 32 year old Jazma Banks were fighting, Banks shot Jordan, and Jordan died from his gunshot wound.

The GBI reports that Jordan’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.