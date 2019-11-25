Man arrested in Monroe County for stabbing another man

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in Monroe County Friday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Jeffery Breedlove stabbed in the chest at 30 Mace Manor just after 10:30 Friday night. Breedlove said he was stabbed by Justin Bradford, who lives at 50 Mace Manor. Breedlove was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon by ambulance.

- Advertisement -

Deputies found Bradford and arrested him. He was taken to the Monroe County jail and has been charged with aggravated assault.