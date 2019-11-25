Man shot outside of a hotel in Macon early Saturday morning

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man was shot outside of a hotel in Macon early Saturday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 29 year old man shot in the stomach outside the lobby doors at Baymont Inn and Suites at 3680 Riverside Drive in Macon just after midnight Saturday. The man refused to answers any questions deputies asked him. He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.