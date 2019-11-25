Man wanted for robbing hotel clerk in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man they say robbed a hotel clerk at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man in all black, with a black mask covering his face and a handgun, entered the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive just after 6:30 Saturday evening. He demanded money from the clerk and after getting it, he ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.