41NBC, American Red Cross partner to save lives

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– 41 NBC and the American Red Cross partnered this Thanksgiving to help save lives.
Blood donations decline over the holiday season as more people become busy with shopping, activities, and travel. Donors will have a number of opportunities to donate this holiday season.
Donation sites
- 11/25/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Central Georgia Technical College, 54 22 W., Milledgeville – Room 202 Health Science Building
- 11/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins – Bloodmobile
- 11/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Dublin Mall – 205 Veterans Blvd, Dublin
- 11/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops, 5000 Bass Pro Blvd, Macon
- 11/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Fresh Market, 4357 Forsyth Road, Macon – Bloodmobile
- 11/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Houston County Galleria Mall, 2950 Watson Blvd, Centerville – Foodcourt