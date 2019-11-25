455 jobs coming to McRae-Helena

Atlanta, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Brazilian stone manufacturing plant is moving to Georgia. The facility is projected to create 455 jobs.

This is according to a news release from Governor Brian Kemp.

The Guidoni Group build a manufacturing facility in McRae-Helena. The company is investing $96 million in the project.

Statement from Governor Kemp

Governor Kemp stated the following in the news release:

“We are proud to welcome yet another leading international manufacturer as they set up shop in Georgia. With access to Georgia’s world-class ports system, logistics infrastructure, and top-ranked workforce, I am confident that Guidoni will find success as they create great opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Telfair County. It is truly an exciting announcement, and I am grateful that Guidoni chose to invest in Georgia.”