Law enforcement cracks down on motorists who disobey rules of road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety along with Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to buckle up before getting on the road.

Authorities will enforce seat belt checks and ticket motorists who fail to follow traffic safety laws leading up to Thanksgiving.

“Over half of the people that died in automobile accidents in this state are not wearing their seat belts,” said Colonel Mark McDonald with Georgia State Patrol. “That is one thing each individual person can change.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, those who wear their seat belts while riding in the front seat of cars can reduce their fatality risk by 45 percent. Those riding in the front seat of a smaller truck reduce their risk by nearly 60 percent.

Georgia State Patrol tips