Three former Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are cleared of murder charges after the tasing death of Eurie Martin

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three former Washington County Sheriff’s deputies won’t face murder charges after tasing a disabled black man to death.

Washington County District Attorney Hayward Altman says the judge determined Michael Howell, Rhett Scott, and Henry Copeland acted in self-defense when they tased 58-year-old Eurie Martin multiple times in 2017.

Altman says the state doesn’t agree with the judge’s ruling and plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court this week.