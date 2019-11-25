Historic Church mysteriously burned

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The abandoned structure of Mt. Temah Primative Baptist Church in the Pleasant Hill community caught fire Sunday night.

According to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, the fire erupted suddenly and escalated quickly at some point after 9 pm.

Community residents like George Muhammed have reported the fire as suspicious after the building was subject to incidents of vandalism. This includes having the word “BLIGHT” spray-painted on the side of the church.

This is a developing story, stay with us for updates.