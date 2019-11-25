Jail fight leaves 1 inmate injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center around 4 p.m.

Deputies responded to a fight between inmates in the jail. Authorities say several inmates were involved in a fight that ended with one injured man.

Authorities say the inmate received several cuts. He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for wound treatments.

The hospital lists the inmates in stable condition. This incident is under investigation.