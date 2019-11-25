Macon death toll reaches 24 this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon gun violence claimed the lives of two more men. The incidents happened this weekend in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Investigators are trying to put the pieces together. Currently, authorities do not know if the incidents are related.

The community is holding a candlelight memorial for 23-year-old Jayme Johnson. Someone killed Johnson on Friday night just before 8:30 on Middleton Avenue.

Later, Coroner Leon Jones says investigators discovered 18-year-old Antwion Williams in the bushes off Cresthill Avenue Sunday morning just after 8:30.

He says someone shot Williams in the back. Jones believes that Williams died several hours before being found.

Homicide totals

These two murders bring the 2019 homicide total to 24.

However, Jones says we are down in murders from this time last year. In 2018, Macon had a total of 40 homicides.

Jones says last year, seven people under the age of 21 died from gun violence. So far, there have been three killed under 21 this year.

Jones says as a community, we need to keep praying.

“I don’t want people getting in a panic saying Macon isn’t a safe place,” he said. “There’s crime everywhere. Macon is a safe place.”

Both of the incidents are under investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.