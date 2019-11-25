Mercer football parts ways with head football coach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/SPORTS) – Mercer University released its head football coach over the weekend.

The Bears are currently 4-8 on the season and have lost three straight.

Athletics Director Jim Cole announced Sunday that the school parted ways with head football coach Bobby Lamb, effective immediately.

The team went 41-39 in Lamb’s seven seasons as head coach. Mercer hired him in 2011 as the nineteenth head football coach in the program’s history.

From the Athletics Director

Director of Athletics Jim Cole released the below statement:

“Days like today [Sunday] are very difficult, especially when you are talking about someone like Bobby Lamb,” Cole said. “Everyone at Mercer has the utmost respect for Bobby, his family, the football staff and our student-athletes.

“We have all worked side-by-side to start and grow the Mercer football program from a dream to actual reality. Bobby Lamb shouldered the majority of that burden and workload in that process. We can never thank him enough.”

The school has begun a national search for Mercer’s next head football coach.