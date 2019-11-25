Merrie Christmas Project spreads holiday joy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Despite losing their daughter three months ago, one Macon family plans to stay merry this holiday season.

In memory of Merrie Kaplan, Nancy and Michael Kaplan want to provide a better Christmas for those less fortunate.

The couple partnered with the United Way of Central Georgia to create the Merrie Christmas Project.

Z Beans Coffee and Macon Monogramming also joined in to help.

Together they are fundraising to provide those in need with gifts, holiday decorations, and food.

Z Beans Coffee made a special Christmas coffee blend that contains hints of gingerbread and vanilla. It will also donate a portion of sales to United Way of Central Georgia.

Macon Monogramming also made special t-shirts for the project and will donate 100% of t-shirt sales. Owner of Macon Monogramming is a long time friend of the Kaplan family.

While her actions are saint-like, Nancy Kaplan says she’s no saint.

“All I am is just a mother who lost her daughter,” Nancy said. “And everyone has surrounded us with incredible love and a purpose for life to continue.”