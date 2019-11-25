Staying dry and warming up Tuesday in Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia will see another nice day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a warm up. Our high temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. We will see partly cloudy conditions by tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next weather system.



A cold front is poised to push through the entire eastern seaboard on Wednesday. This will bring a chance of rain to parts of Middle Georgia. Because the front will be weakening at this point, we are not expecting a huge change in temps as this front passes through.



The high pressure that moves in behind the cold front will clear out most of the cloud cover. Mostly sunny conditions will hang our through Thanksgiving day as well as Black Friday.



All that being said, we will need the umbrellas once again by Saturday night with heavy rain and storms possible. This next cold front, that pushes through on Sunday, will be much stronger than the first system. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and a big drop in temperatures.

We are still monitoring the possibility of strong storms on Sunday, but right now we are mostly just expecting periods of heavy rain.