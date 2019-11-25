Swastikas drawn on Georgia College doors

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Two Georgia College students had swastikas drawn on the doors of their residence hall.

This is according to a news release from Georgia College President Steve Dorman. Dorman says the incident happened during the week of November 18.

The news release states that two Georgia college students had swastikas drawn on the doors of their residence. An off-campus resident in Milledgeville also reported that “the words ‘white power’ were written in dust on a vehicle.”

Public Safety is investigating these incidents.

Statement from Georgia College President Steve Dorman

Dorman issued the following statement to the Georgia College Community:

As Dr. Brooks indicated Thursday night, we have been made aware of several incidents of hate-related graffiti on our campus and in our community. Early last week, reports were made regarding swastikas being drawn on two residence hall doors. In addition, a nearby resident reported that the words “white power” had been written in dust on a vehicle located at an off-campus residence.

I want you to know that these incidents are the subject of continuing investigations by Public Safety. In addition, student support services have been and are being provided by Counseling Services, Residence Life, and the Care Team.

Let me add my voice in strongly condemning these despicable acts. They are not in keeping with our shared values of reason, respect, and responsibility. Our campus must be a place that is welcoming and inclusive for all. I call on all of us to create an environment that is safe and inviting for all members of our community.

Anyone with information

If you have information about any of these incidents, call Public Safety at (478) 445-4400.

You can also call the Georgia College Office of Inclusive Excellence at (478) 445-4233. Students may contact Counseling Services at (478) 445-5331.