Baldwin High receives grant for new television studio

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School received a grant to help create a new television studio for the school. The Georgia Department of Education’s (GADoE) Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Division (CTAE) awarded a $34,000 grant to the school.

“We are very excited to be offering new television production classes and helping expose our students to the thriving billion dollar entertainment production industry here in Georgia,” said Superintendent Dr. Noris Price. “This grant is going to help us buy the kind of equipment that our students need to really get hands-on experience in this very creative sector.”

According to a news release from the school district, the funds from the grant will go toward the purchase of cameras, tripods, set design, lighting, software and other production equipment.

This is the first year for Baldwin High School to offer the introductory course on audio/video production. The school district says it has been a great success, and there’s already interest in the program.